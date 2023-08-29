Individual arrested firing gun from boat on Murray Canal

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an individual following an incident on the Murray Canal that involved a firearm being discharged.

OPP explained that on August 25th, 2023 around 2:30 p.m. Quinte West OPP responded to the canal in Quinte West for a complaint of a firearm being discharged from a boat. It was reported to police that protected wildlife was being targeted.

The vessel left the area prior to police arrival but was located a short time later. During the investigation, police say it was learned that a firearm was thrown into the canal. The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was dispatched to assist in its recovery.

An investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old Belleville resident Leif Dahl. They are facing the following charges:

- Obstruct peace officer

- Careless use of firearm

- Use firearm carelessly to hunt

- Hunt bird without a licence

- Unlawfully have a loaded firearm in conveyance

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 28th, 2023. The investigation is still ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray