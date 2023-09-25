Individual charged impersonating peace officer after traffic stop in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual after a traffic stop resulted in offences being laid for impersonating a peace officer.
OPP says on September 18th, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling Trenton-Frankford Road, Quinte West, when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The investigation that followed led to the driver being arrested.
Police have not released additional information on this case, however, the person behind the wheel, 23-year-old Cordell Reid from Iron Bridge was charged with impersonation of a peace officer.
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on October 26th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Tour Paramedic Ride, pays respects rolling into Renfrew CountyIn Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior, the Ontario Paramedic Memorial Bell rang 50 times, at the 10th anniversary of the event, those in attendance held a moment in silence for their colleagues who have died in the line of duty.
-
Mental health workshop sessions being held virtually for local caregiversExclusively for caregivers in the local community, Mental Health Counsellors and community educators are hosting two sessions to delve into the essential realm of mental health within the home environment.
-
Ace officially caught as Petawawa man takes home jackpot in PRHF "Catch the Ace Fundraiser"A Petawawa man took home the top prize of $692,322 after catching the elusive ace card in the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's "Catch the Ace" progressive jackpot lottery.
-
Priorities for "Affordable Housing Summit" this Friday in Leeds, GrenvilleAffordable Housing Summit is being held on Friday, September 29th, 2023 with Leeds and Grenville County in partnership with the Municipality of North Grenville. The summit is aimed at growing affordable housing in the local communities.
-
Small business success celebrated at Grenville CFDC Annual MeetingIn Johnstown, Grenville Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) gathered to celebrate a successful year of supporting small businesses in Grenville County and look into the future initiative for the coming year.
-
Purse thief arrested and charged after investigation by Brockville PoliceA 26-year-old man is facing several theft-related charges after Brockville Police investigated a man who stole a purse from a woman in the area of the Metro grocery store, on King Street West.
-
Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch on residential property in Newburgh, Ont.A 61-year-old woman from Newburg is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police officers investigated reports of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and crashing in the area of Academy Street in Newburgh.
-
Motorcycle driver sustains major injuries crashing with vehicle in Greater NapaneeA motorcycle driver had to be transported to the hospital after sustaining major injuries in a crash with a vehicle outside Napanee District Secondary School on September 22nd, 2023. The vehicle driver was treated for minor injuries.
-
Military exercise being conducted in local community for several daysNational Defence is advising residents of Petawawa and Pembroke that the Royal Canadian Dragoons will be conducting an exercise between September 24th and 29th, 2023 in the local community. Residents may see uniformed soldiers and vehicles.