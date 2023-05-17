Individual facing assault charges are neighbour dispute turned physical in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges after a dispute between two neighbours. OPP say they received a call on May 15th, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m. regarding the conflict that turned physical.
Police say officers arrived at the scene at a residence on March Street in Quinte West. The following investigation led to the arrest of one of the people involved. 31-year-old Joshua Nelson from Quinte West was charged with the following offences:
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on June 15th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
