Inmate assaulted at Millhaven Institution

Correctional Service Canada is reporting an assault of an inmate at Millhaven Institution.

CSC says on Thursday at around 7:45 a.m., an inmate found to have been the victim of an assault.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff memeber and taken to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during the incident, according to Correctional Service Canada.

CSC says the assailants have been identified and that they will work with police to investigate the circumstances of the incident.