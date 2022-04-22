Inmate at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. charged with murder

An inmate at the Millhaven Institution west of Kingston is facing a charge of first-degree in the death of another inmate.

Ontario Provincial Police say officials with the Correctional Service of Canada contacted the OPP on Thursday to report that an inmate had been seriously assaulted at the facility.

The 70-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

Emmanuel Joseph Bedard, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the name of the victim will not be released, "due to the nature of his charges and subsequent conviction."