Inmate back in custody after escaping from Kingston, Ont. prison

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are informing the public that an inmate who escaped from the Collins Bay Institution is back in custody.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) contacted the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad on the evening of May 16th, 2023, when it was learned that an inmate was missing from the facility.

Limited information has been released regarding the search, however, Joshua Kenneth Kohl, age 42, was arrested by Kingston Police at a location near the institution early in the afternoon of May 17th, 2023. He will be remanded in custody, charged with being unlawfully at large.

Kohl is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder. CSC says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances related to the escape.

The OPP would like to thank the Kingston Police for its assistance and thank the media and members of the public for sharing the appeal for information.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray