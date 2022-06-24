Inmate death at Collins Bay

Correctional Services Canada says On June 13, 2022, Shimon Abrahams, an inmate from Collins Bay, died while within custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 3 years and 6 months for possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of a firearm since August 22, 2019.

The inmate's family have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada says like in any case involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances.

CSC policy also requires that the police be involved, as well as contacting a coroner.