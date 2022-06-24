Inmate death at Collins Bay
Correctional Services Canada says On June 13, 2022, Shimon Abrahams, an inmate from Collins Bay, died while within custody.
At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 3 years and 6 months for possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of a firearm since August 22, 2019.
The inmate's family have been notified.
Correctional Service Canada says like in any case involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances.
CSC policy also requires that the police be involved, as well as contacting a coroner.
Compliance check leads to breach chargesThe Brockville Police Service performed a compliance check on a 36-year-old male that lead to charges of break of conditions.
Collins Bay search yields 1,200 grams of tobacco, among othersCorrectional Service Canada says there has been a seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay institution.
Bath Road development plan raises concernsA 171-unit development is planned for three properties along Bath Road. Traffic and trees are among the biggest concerns being raised by residents regarding the proposed development.
More and more Kingston residents struggling to afford foodAs inflation reaches an all-time high in nearly 40 years, the cost of living is affecting Kingston residents. More and more people are struggling to feed themselves in the region than ever before.
6-year-old raises $300 towards MRI for Brockville General Hospital6-year-old Evelyn Galway-Peters has raised $300 at her lemonade stand to go towards the purchase of an MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital.
Renfrew County receives $40,000 donation towards Algonquin TrailSnow Country Snowmobile Region and the Timberline Snowmobile Club continue to support the County of Renfrew’s trail system and recently donated $40,000 towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail through the City of Pembroke.
Redblacks tickets now on saleThe City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department is glad to announce that we will be selling tickets to the upcoming August 5th Redblacks game against the Calgary Stampeders.
Temporary traffic disruption in PembrokeThe City of Pembroke is planning a temporary traffic disruption to allow for infrastructure installation. The roads will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the process from June 27 to July 8.
OPP search for missing elderly male from KemptvilleOfficers with the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently searching for a missing male from a residence on Bowen Crescent, Kemptville, in the Municipality of North Grenville.