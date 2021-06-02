Inmate dies at Millhaven Institution's Regional Treatment Centre

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate has died at Millhaven Institution's Regional Treatment Centre.

The CSC says on May 31st, Christopher McLaughlin had died from natural causes following an illness.

At the time of death, McLaughlin was serving a 6 year prison sentence for failing to comply with a prohibition order and sexual assault. The sentence started on October 29th, 2015.

Correctional Service Canada says inmate's next of kin have been notified.

All cases involving the death of an inmate are reviewed by Correctional Service Canada. CSC policy requires police and the coroner to be notified.