Inmate dies of natural causes at Millhaven Institution's Regional Treatment Centre

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate has died of apparent natural causes at the Millhaven Institution's Regional Treatment Centre.

According to the CSC, Henry Robert Williams died in their custody on June 12.

At the time of death, Williams was serving an indeterminate sentence for murder and attempted murder. The sentence commenced on October 29, 1975.

The inmate's next of kin has been notified.

All cases involving the death of an inmate are reviewed by the Correctional Service of Canada.