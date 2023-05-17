Inmate escapes from Collins Bay Institution

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad is alerting people in the Kingston area, and elsewhere, to be on the lookout for an inmate who has escaped from the Collins Bay Institution.

On the evening of May 16th, 2023 Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) staff determined that an inmate was unaccounted for and immediately contacted the Penitentiary Squad.

The escaped convict, 42-year-old Joshua Kenneth Kohl is described as:

- 183 cm (6') tall, 72 kgs (158 lbs)

- Short brown hair with a receding hairline and blue eyes

- Has a pock-marked face and wears glasses

- Has a tattoo on the right side of his neck

Kohl is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder. CSC is continuing to investigate the circumstances related to the escape and is working with police to locate and apprehend this offender as quickly as possible.

Someone who has seen Joshua Kohl or who has any information on his whereabouts, do not approach this individual. Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you are concerned for your personal safety, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray