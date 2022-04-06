iHeartRadio
Inmate serving 23-year sentence dies in Collins Bay Institution

Collins Bay Institution

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate from Collins Bay Institution has died while in their custody. 

CSC says Quinn Borde died on April 2.

At the time of his death, Borde was serving a sentence of 23 years for offences relating to attempted murder, firearms, robbery, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and failure to comply. The sentence dates back to May 9, 2008. 

The inmate's next of kin has been notified. 

Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances of the case like it does for all cases involving the death of an inmate. 

