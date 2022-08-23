Inquest date announced for death of Denis Millette
The date has been announced for the inquest into the death of Denis Millette, a worker in the Detour Gold Mine. Millette died June 3rd, 2015 of acute cyanide intoxication at the Cochane district mine.
The announcement came from Dr. Harry Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region. The inquest into Millette's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
The inquest is set to begin on September 7th, 2022 at the Best Western Premier Northwood Hotel in Timmins. The overall purpose of the inquest is to examine the circumstances surrounding Millette's death. The procedures are expected to last seven days and will hear from around 15 witnesses. All parties will have the opportunity to present information and ask questions of the witnesses. After hearing from both parties, the Jury may make recommendations aimed to prevent future incidents from occurring in similar circumstances.
With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray
