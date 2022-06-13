Inquest hears from co-ordinator who supported two women killed in Ontario in 2015
A coroner's inquest is hearing from a victim services co-ordinator who worked with two of three women killed by their former partner in eastern Ontario.
Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area on Sept. 22, 2015 by Basil Borutski, a man who had a known history of violence against women.
Faye Cassista with Victim Services of Renfrew County supported Warmerdam and Kuzyk prior to their deaths.
Cassista says after the 2015 triple homicide, a lot of women in Renfrew County were ``terrified'' to leave their abusive partners because they were worried they would face a similar fate as Culleton, Kuzyk and Warmerdam.
The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering several public policy issues directed at protecting victims of intimate partner violence in rural communities.
It's expected to hear from approximately 30 witnesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.
-
16-year-old charged after 'JAX' graffiti found on signs and propertiesBrockville Police say a 16-year-old youth was arrested after allegedly placing graffiti on signs and various properties.
-
Sewer force main break fixed at Front and Days Rd.Utilities Kingston is thanking residents in the west end for conserving water and reducing sewer use after a sewer force main break at Front and Days Rd.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in Renfrew County today.
-
City of Pembroke hosting first ever 'PemBARK' eventThe City of Pembroke has announced it will be holding its first ever "PemBARK" event.
-
82 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
-
Brockville General Hospital continuing mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Brockville General Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
-
KHSC maintaining mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at all facilities under the Kingston Health Sciences Centre after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region.
-
Guided tours of Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begins todayGuided tours of the Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begin today.