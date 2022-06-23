Inquest into the deaths of 3 women continues in the Ottawa Valley

The inquest into the deaths of 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 continues in Pembroke. The inquest is hearing Killaloe OPP quickly realized the connection between two 911 calls.

Killaloe OPP say the day they received the two 911 calls, 27 minutes apart, they quickly connected the dots and realized the same man was behind both murders.

The inquest is examining the deaths of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk, 48-year-old Natalie Warmerdam, and 66-year-old Carol Culleton. The inquest heard testimony about the timelines on the day of the murder of the three women who were all killed by a man they knew and had previous intimate relations with, on the morning of September 22.

The first 911 call came in around 8:52 a.m., and the first OPP officers arrived on the scene just 8 minutes later. 27 minutes after the first call, a second 911 call reporting a murder came through.

Detective Constable Stacey Solman quickly realized the two incidents were related and informed fellow officers the women in both locations had been victims of domestic violence. The police team immediately realized there were other potential victims to notify.

“The minute I heard the address in Wilno, I knew that it was Anastasia’s house,” she stated at the inquest.

The inquest was also told a second officer responded to the third call. Superintendent Derek Needham, testified he did not have access to call recordings, and did not know anything about the previous intimate partner violence.

However, according to Detective Constable Solman, Mr. Borutski, who murdered all three women, was classified in an OPP database under the categories - family violence, mental health, alcohol, hates police.

That information would not have been immediately available to the dispatcher who took the 911 call. Dt. Const Solman told the inquest she had been aware of Mr. Borutski since 2004. He had been flagged for mental health and alcohol abuse in January 2010 and for family violence in 2011. She met Ms. Warmerdam in August 2012, when the OPP had to return firearms to Borutski after another matter was stayed in court.