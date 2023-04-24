Instruction from OVWRC for excess yard waste

Residents in the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley are being reminded how to handle the excess amount of yard waste and branches they may have this time of year.

For leaf and yard waste, the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre says it will only be collected on regular collection days during the designated weeks of May 1st and May 15th. It will be collected separately from other materials. Leaf and yard waste includes leaves, garden plants, grass clippings and hedge trimmings. The waste must be placed at the curb in reusable containers (lids off), cardboard boxes or paper leaf and yard waste bags. However, OVWRC says waste in plastic bags (including plastic bags claiming to be biodegradable or compostable) will not be collected and bags must not exceed 50 lbs.

Branches will be collected with leaf and yard waste on the same days. Individual branches must be no more than 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter or 4 feet (1.2 m) in length. Additionally, bundles of branches must not be wider than 2 feet (0.6 m) in diameter and they must not exceed 50 lbs. Residents are asked to bundle branches with twine or other biodegradable string.

Green carts will be collected on green cart collection days only. OWVRC says when placing small, loose branches in your green cart, the lid must be closed. Carts that contain branches that prevent the lid from closing will not be collected. Also, do not place bundled branches in your green cart as it causes processing issues at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre (OVWRC).

Finally, when dropping items off at the OVWRC, it is free of charge. Branches of all sizes, tree limbs and stumps will be directed to the Construction and Demolition site at OVWRC and tipping fees will apply. Wood chips and sawdust will be directed to the Landfill site and tipping fees will also apply there.

Mark Behm, Public Works Manager, explains why it is important that only acceptable material is set-out for leaf and yard waste collection. "Garden hoses, ropes or plastic bags in leaf and yard waste can damage equipment. When residents place only leaves and other garden waste out during the special collection, the Centre can produce high-quality compost."

