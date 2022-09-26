Intergenerational Story Time at the Pembroke Public Library
The Pembroke Public Library is giving kids the chance to read to local Seniors This Saturday, October 1st, 2022.
The Event is in honour of National Seniors Day. Kids don't need to be a member of the Library to sign up for the event.
The registration closes on September 29th, To have your child put on the list, contact the Pembroke public library by emailing programs@pembrokelibrary.ca or calling 613-738-8844
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and runs until noon, in the library's meeting room.
