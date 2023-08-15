Interim Executive Director leading transition at local United Way

United Way says they are pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Hess as the Interim Executive Director of United Way Leeds & Grenville (UWLG). In a release, United Way says that Jane assumed this role on August 14th, 2023, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership to guide the organization during an important transition period.

Representatives from the group say with a distinguished career in health equity, community development, and community impact, Jane is poised to provide strategic direction and continuity to UWLG's ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the community. As Interim Executive Director, Jane will work closely with the Board of Directors, staff, and community partners to ensure a seamless transition and maintain the momentum of the organization's initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have Jane continue to play a leadership role in our United Way," said Ian McFall Chair of the Board at United Way Leeds & Grenville. "Jane's proven leadership and deep commitment to our mission make her an ideal candidate to guide us through this period of transition. We have full confidence in Jane's ability to continue advancing our mission and building upon the incredible work of our organization."

Jane expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to serve as Interim Executive Director, stating, "United Way Leeds & Grenville has a strong legacy of community impact, and I am honoured to contribute to its continued success. During this interim period, I am dedicated to maintaining our focus on creating positive change and working collaboratively with our partners to address critical issues facing our community."

Jane will oversee the execution of UWLG's ongoing initiatives, including other group's annual fall fundraising campaign and community impact strategy and will play a vital role in preparing the organization for the eventual transition to a permanent Executive Director.

The Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive search for a permanent Executive Director, considering candidates who embody the organization's values, mission, and commitment to community well-being.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray