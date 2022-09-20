Investigation into residential break and enter underway in Bonnechere Valley, Ont.

An investigation into a residential break and enter is currently underway in Bonnechere Valley.

The Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter on September 18, 2022, at a residence on Bonnechere Street East, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

The residents of the home reported various tools being stolen.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe detachment at 613-757-2600, or www.valleytips.ca.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa