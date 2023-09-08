Investigation ongoing into assault with weapon, leaving victim with life-threatening injuries

Kingston Police Services have released information on an ongoing weapons investigation where one person had to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police explain that on September 6th, 2023 around 6:00 p.m. members of the Kingston Police Patrol Division responded to a report of an assault with a weapon which occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Pine Street.

On arrival, officers located and tended to the victim who was outside of a residence on Pine Street. Officers then were made aware that the suspect had fled the area prior to the officer's arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries where they received treatment. Police say they are now in stable condition.

Police say it is believed the suspect and victim were familiar with each other and there is no indication of a risk to public safety. The incident is currently being investigated by members of the Criminal Investigations Division. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident at this time.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Adam McMullen at 613-549-4660 ext. 6281 or via email at amcmullen@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray