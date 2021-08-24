Investigation terminated into broken leg suffered during arrest in Kingston

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is terminating an investigation into a broken leg suffered by a man during an arrest in Kingston.

On July 14th, 2021, Kingston Police entered an apartment on Bagot St. on a warrant.

The man, who was a guest in the apartment at the time, feared he was about to be robbed and jumped off a second-floor balcony, fracturing his right leg.

The SIU determined there was "patently nothing to investigate" for any criminal liability of any the police officers involved in the arrest.

They determined the man was solely responsible for his injuries.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.