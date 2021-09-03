Investments in ventilation and school safety measures ahead of school year

Ahead of the return to school, the Upper Canada District School Board has announced it's making further investments in ventilation and other school safety measures.

The UCDSB says it has purchased 445 electric power door operators with touchless sensors, replaced over 400 drinking fountains with water bottle re-filling stations, and completed renovations within schools that help protect against COVID-19.

The school board also says it has purchased 2,230 HEPA units, with nearly 2,000 of them set to be in place in schools by the start of the school year.

19 ventilation projects are planned for the 2021-2022 school year.