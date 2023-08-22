IRON WARRIOR 2023 returns to Petawawa for 40th anniversary

This year's IRON WARRIOR competition marks the 40th Anniversary of 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade group's annual tradition, providing soldiers with an opportunity to push their mental and physical limits.

Organizers from National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces explain that IRON WARRIOR 2023 will occur over a two-day period and include two different route length options: a marathon distance (42 km) on 25th August 2023 and the sprint distance (21 km) on 26th August 2023. On both days, participants will be challenged to complete a forced march carrying a weighted rucksack, followed by a canoe portage with a rucksack, a canoe paddle, and a final march to the finish line.

Members of the public may see participants and event staff in the town of Petawawa, on the Ottawa River, at the Petawawa Point during the two days, and are encouraged to show their support during this challenging competition. A blank artillery round will also be fired to mark the start of the competition on both days.

Organizers say all efforts will be made to ensure that disruption to the community will be kept to a minimum. 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group say they are grateful for the support and understanding of the community.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray