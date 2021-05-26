Island Breakfast on Refugee Island event postponed for second straight year due to COVID-19

The Island Breakfast on Refugee Island Committee has announced it is once again postponing it's Island Breakfast on Refugee Island event.

The committee says the current status of provincial COVID-19 protocols resulted in the decision.

"Our committee and volunteers are disappointed however Island Breakfast is not the kind of event that is possible these days, with so much uncertainty." spokesperson for Island Breakfast and committee member Cathy McHugh said in a press release.

Scheduling for the next Island Breakfast event is unknown at this point.