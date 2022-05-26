Janet Kenny presented with ALCDSB's 2022 Environment Stewardship of Creation Award
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board presented its 2022 Environment Stewardship of Creation Award Tuesday night.
Educational assistant Janet Kenny received the award.
Kenny has been an EA with St. Paul Catholic Elementary School for the past 17 years.
In a press release, Kenny was cited for leading the eco school team in the development and facilitation of school wide events such as water day, eco days, bike to school day, and national penguin day.
"The ACLDSB, staff and students at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School and the larger community are enriched by the presence of Janet Kenny. We are to please to offer Ms. Kenny this Award of Environmental Stewardship of Creation and thank her for her years of dedication and demonstration of excellence in all she does, particularly in the areas of being a steward of God’s creation". Said David DeSantis, Director of Education, in the release.
Trustee Greg Speagle presented Ms. Kenny with a plaque at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School.
