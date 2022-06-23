Jason Blaine celebrity golf classic raises $125,000

The Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic is about helping the community meet challenges through the organizations it supports, and this year, it started with the event meeting some challenges of its own.

The constant rainfall made the running of this event a little bit difficult, however, adaptations were made. At 9:00 a.m. yesterday, officials decided to cahnge the golf portion of the event and provide a social afternoon, followed by an evening concert.

Golf was still available for those who wanted to walk, and more than 100 people took advantage.

Country artists who participated in this year's concert line-up included Tim Hicks, David James, Elyse Saunders, Brian John Harwood, Lemon Cash, Rivertown Saints, Landon Bedor and host, Jason Blaine.

Another feature of the event was a list of all 32 organizations that have been benefactors of the funds raised since the inaugural event. In total, contributions have been more than $750,000.