Join the OPP for provincial recruitment day!

Are you passionate about making a difference and helping to build safer communities within Ontario? On October 1, 2022, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be hosting a Provincial Recruitment Day (PRD) across the province.

This year's Provincial Recruitment Day's theme is "A Day in the Life", and will showcase many of the career opportunities that empower our members to make a difference each day. With hundreds of members eligible for retirement over the next few years, there has never been a better time to apply to the OPP. Whether you are interested in becoming a police officer, auxiliary member (volunteer) or working in a civilian role, the OPP has a job opportunity for you.

While post-secondary education/experience in law or security is not required, any post-secondary is considered an asset.

The OPP assesses applicants based on a positive background, maturity, effective interpersonal and communication skills, ability to balance finances and other responsibilities, and those who respect and support inclusiveness and diversity.

Grenville County OPP Provincial Recruitment Day:

Attendees must pre-register to attend, as seating is limited due to space. To pre-register, click Grenville County OPP Provincial Recruitment Day (pre-registration closes September 28). You can also find another PRD location near you or attend the event virtually.

The in-person event will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be happening at 200 Development Drive, Prescott, ON - Grenville County OPP Detachment.

Candidates are encouraged to also visit OPP.ca where they can find out more information about the above-noted positions, the minimum qualifications, as well as instructions on how to apply.

-WIth files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

