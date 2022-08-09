Joint effort from OPP and Ottawa Police lead to multiple arrests

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged two individuals who fled from police during an investigation.

On August 5, 2022, officers from Lanark County OPP were at a business on Flewellyn Road in Ottawa, conducting follow-up to an earlier investigation.

Two men were wanted on outstanding warrants after they were observed by police and they fled in a vehicle.

With assistance from a member of the public, a possible sighting was given, and an extensive ground search was conducted by members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine and Ottawa Police Canine with support from the OPP Aviation Unit.

As a result, police were able to locate the two men and arrested them in the Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station Road area.

Shawn Gregorie, 30 years old of no fixed address, was charged with:

failure to comply with undertaking

failure to comply with release order

flight from peace officer

dangerous operation

driving while under suspension

Additionally, Elmer Miller, 38 years olf of North Grenville, was charged with two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

Miller was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Perth in September. Gregorie was held in custody pending a bail hearing.