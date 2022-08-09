Joint effort from OPP and Ottawa Police lead to multiple arrests
The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged two individuals who fled from police during an investigation.
On August 5, 2022, officers from Lanark County OPP were at a business on Flewellyn Road in Ottawa, conducting follow-up to an earlier investigation.
Two men were wanted on outstanding warrants after they were observed by police and they fled in a vehicle.
With assistance from a member of the public, a possible sighting was given, and an extensive ground search was conducted by members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine and Ottawa Police Canine with support from the OPP Aviation Unit.
As a result, police were able to locate the two men and arrested them in the Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station Road area.
Shawn Gregorie, 30 years old of no fixed address, was charged with:
- failure to comply with undertaking
- failure to comply with release order
- flight from peace officer
- dangerous operation
- driving while under suspension
Additionally, Elmer Miller, 38 years olf of North Grenville, was charged with two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.
Miller was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Perth in September. Gregorie was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
RCAF assists in international rescue mission "GLOBE" in Dominican RepublicA Royal Canadian Airforce CC-177 Globemaster that is based out of Trenton, Ont. flew out of Val-d'Or, Quebec, to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic August 7 to assist with an international rescue mission.
-
60-year-old Trenton man charged with impaired driving following crashThe Quinte West OPP have charged a man after he was involved in a two-car crash in Quinte West.
-
Car rollover leads to theft charges in Quinte West, Ont.A 45-year-old man is now facing theft and impaired driving charges after his pickup truck landed in the ditch on August 5, 2022.
-
PRH's Catch the Ace raises over $50,000 for Cancer CareWith the support of the community, Pembroke Regional Hospital would like to announce the current round of Catch the Ace has so far raised over $50,000 for the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign.
-
"Day at Queen's Park" rescheduled for NovemberIn 2020, the County of Renfrew's planned "Day at Queen's Park" was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now continue as planned on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
-
Search warrant leads to multiple charges for local individualA search warrant conducted in North Frontenac Township has resulted in multiple charges for a 27-year-old local individual.
-
Side-by-side stolen in Whitewater Region, Ont.The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing yellow 2015 Can-Am Commander Max 1000cc side-by-side utility task vehicle.
-
UOV OPP investigate theft of mobility scooter in Pembroke, Ont.The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a theft of a mobility scooter.
-
Two charged in theft of Trenton, Ont. businessThe Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged two people with the theft of nearly $2,000 in groceries from a Trenton, Ont. business.