Joint forces distracted driving Initiative in Kingston

Joint Ontario Provincial Police forces are coming together for a distracted driving initiative between Frontenac, Sharbot Lake, and the City of Kingston.

Between Monday, July 4, 2022, and Friday, July 8, 2022, members of the Frontenac and Sharbot Lake Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with members of the Kingston Police Service conducted a joint-forces distracted driving campaign on roads in and around the City of Kingston.

Distracted driving remains one of the OPP's Big Four causes of car accidents.

4 days and approximately 16 hours of patrol time were dedicated to the cause. During which members of the OPP and Kingston Police issued a total of 27 tickets for distracted driving. Distracted driving includes using a cell phone or other hand-held device without hands-free capability, up to and including watching videos while driving.

Using a hand-held communication or entertainment device carries a minimum of $615 in fines, along with 3 demerit points for a first offence. There is also the possibility of an automatic license suspension upon conviction. Penalties increase after multiple convictions.

The OPP is encouraging people of all ages, especially passengers, to take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives and the lives of others by using their cell phones or other distractions behind the wheel.