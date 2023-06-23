Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer wins Gold-Creative Foodland Retailer's Award

On June 19th, Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, recognized Jarrod Duncan of Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer of Kemptville with a Gold-Creative award for creativity in building produce displays that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to Ontario's local food industry.

"Jarrod Duncan's produce displays highlight some of the best that Ontario's food retail sector has to offer," said MPP Clark. "The hard work of grocers like those at Jonsson's supports hardworking farmers and our vital agriculture and agri-food sectors."

For more than 35 years, the Foodland Ontario Retailer Awards have been celebrating the creative expression of produce managers and staff for their unique and innovative displays that promote locally grown food.

This program runs between January and November and includes four categories of displays that retailers can enter to showcase their efforts to promote in-season, Ontario-grown fruits and vegetables.

"Congratulations to this year's winners, and to everyone who sent in a submission. Your efforts encourage shoppers to choose fresh Ontario produce that is grown right here at home" said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. "Buying local supports our farmers, local food businesses across our food supply chain helps strengthen our communities and boosts the province's economy. Our retailers put fresh Ontario produce into the hands of our community members, and for that, we're very appreciative."

The annual Foodland Ontario Retailer Awards celebrate excellence in retail display and promotion in support of local Ontario foods.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray