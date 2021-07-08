July Snapchat scavenger hunt in City of Pembroke
The City of Pembroke has announced it's July Snapchat scavenger hunt.
Residents can participate by heading to any of the city's parks for a Snapchat sticker.
Once found, you can send a picture of each sticker to @cityofpembroke on Snapchat.
Every sticker that gets submitted counts as one entry into a grand prize draw of a $100 gift card from Little Things Canning Company.
There is also a hidden red sticker that is worth five entries.
The scavenger hunt lasts until August 1st.