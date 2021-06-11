June Snapchat Scavenger Hunt taking place in Pembroke

The City of Pembroke has announced it's June Snapchat Scavenger Hunt that will run for the entire month.

Residents can participate by searching the city's parks for it's specific Snapchat stickers.

Once residents are able to find the sticker, the sticker needs to be sent to @cityofpembroke on Snapchat.

Each use of the sticker will considered one entry into a grand prize for a $100 gift card to Joes Family Pizzeria,

The city says there is also a hidden golden sticker that is worth five entries.

The hunt starts on Monday.

A full list of contest rules can be found at pembroke.ca.