Junior Farmers Bottle Drive for local food banks

The Renfrew County Junior Farmers are hosting their annual Bottle Drive raising funds for the local Phoenix Centre and Food Bank. The drop-off day is set up for Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at the Cobden Fairgrounds, with a zone located at the back of the cattle barn. They also note that staff will be present to help with the drop-offs.

Donations can also be made by pick-up when organized. Members of the Junior Farmers are conducting pick-ups in Cobden, Douglas, Micksburg, Foresters Falls, Beachburg, Westmeath, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Petawawa. A pick-up will have to be organized through the group's Facebook page before November 26th, 2022.

The drive is accepting all types of containers which include; beer cans, bottles, wine bottles, wine bags, liquor bottles, cooler cans, and anything bought at an LCBO.

VP of the Renfrew County Junior Farmers, Cailen Bromely says they usually raise a lot of money through this campaign, and they are grateful for any donations people can give.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray