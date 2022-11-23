Junior Farmers Bottle Drive for local food banks
The Renfrew County Junior Farmers are hosting their annual Bottle Drive raising funds for the local Phoenix Centre and Food Bank. The drop-off day is set up for Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at the Cobden Fairgrounds, with a zone located at the back of the cattle barn. They also note that staff will be present to help with the drop-offs.
Donations can also be made by pick-up when organized. Members of the Junior Farmers are conducting pick-ups in Cobden, Douglas, Micksburg, Foresters Falls, Beachburg, Westmeath, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Petawawa. A pick-up will have to be organized through the group's Facebook page before November 26th, 2022.
The drive is accepting all types of containers which include; beer cans, bottles, wine bottles, wine bags, liquor bottles, cooler cans, and anything bought at an LCBO.
VP of the Renfrew County Junior Farmers, Cailen Bromely says they usually raise a lot of money through this campaign, and they are grateful for any donations people can give.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Inaugural session of Renfrew County CouncilLocal municipal representatives from Renfrew County taking the Oath of Office at the inaugural session of the Renfrew County Council.
-
Aquatarium Holiday Train back on the tracksYou can take a ride around the River of Lights in Brockville on the Aquatarium Holiday Train starting the weekend of November 25th and running every weekend until the end of the year.
-
Youth called to shovel driveways for volunteer hoursAfter a local Volunteer Centre received a flood of calls with a weekend dump of snow, High School students are being invited to pick up the shovel and help a neighbour while working on their community volunteer hours.
-
Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stopOntario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has arrested and charged the driver and passenger in the traffic stop, after several drugs were seized from the vehicle, including cocaine and fentanyl.
-
Kingston Police search for two suspects using a stolen debit cardPolice look for two suspects after using a debit card stolen from a garage earlier in November. The suspects were captured on a security camera while using the stolen card at multiple North End stories.
-
Christmas lawn decorations raise funds for Humane SocietyA local Kingston couple decorates their front lawn with a Christmas display to bring holiday cheer and raise funds for the Humane Society.
-
Impaired driver with false license charged in Quinte WestA 57-year-old woman from Quinte West is facing multiple offences after officers received reports of a car travelling all over Highway 401. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the investigation led to charges of impaired having false identification.
-
Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional HospitalOntario Provincial Police and Pembroke Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pembroke Regional Hospital's tower D. No injuries were reported and it did not cause issues with hospital systems.
-
Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone30-year-old driver from Gatineau was charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.