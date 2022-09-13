Karate fundraiser reaches $10,000+ for local 13-year-old battling severe health problems

A fundraiser took place over the weekend in support of a local 13-year-old who is dealing with severe health problems after undergoing surgery. Isabella Bush had to receive ACL surgery after sustaining a soccer injury. The surgery happened in October 2021, at Kingston General Hospital, and though the surgery went as expected, Isabella struggled to wake up from the anesthesia. Once she woke up she was very confused and her condition got progressively worse. Her health has since declined dramatically, Isabella is no longer able to walk or speak. Expenses have also been mounting, as Isabella has been moved to CHEO children's hospital in Ottawa, where her parents have had to take extensive time off work and commute from Kingston to Ottawa on a regular basis.

The fundraiser to support Isabella and her family took place on September 10th at Tallack Martial Arts, located at 2777 Princess Street. The event included a bake sale and yard sale, as well as a board break-a-thon for the karate students. In total, the event raised $10,273.

A Go-Fund-Me page has also been set up with a goal of raising $50,000. So far, the online fundraiser has received a total of $35,586. To donate online you can go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-this-family-through-this-difficult-time

Isabella's family plans to talk with doctors about deep brain stimulation surgery. This procedure would have to be done at the SickKids hospital in Toronto, which would require her to be in the city for around six weeks. With the expenses of travel and visiting Toronto, the money raised could go towards making this procedure possible.

With files br CFRA's Connor Ray