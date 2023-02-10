KCCU donates $5,000 to Kingston Community Climate Action Fund

Kingston Community Credit Union CEO, Jon Dessau, presented Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson, Councillor Jimmy Hassan and three local non-profits with a $5,000 donation toward the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund. KCCU partnered with the City of Kingston in 2020 with a commitment to support the KCCAF and local registered charities and non-profits as they work to reduce community greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. KCCU has supported the promotion and fundraising of the fund since its inception and agreed to match donations made at their branches up to $5,000 each year.

"Kingston Community Credit Union has a long-standing commitment to the health and betterment of our community. Climate Change is our biggest emerging risk, and we are proud to partner with the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund for a third year to support these worthy initiatives through this donation," said Jon Dessau.

This year there are three projects seeking community support through the Kingston Community Climate Action, including:

- Frontenac Club Day Care Integration Programme - Retrofitting of heat pumps in two buildings and spray foam insulation

- Ongwanada - The purchase of a VanRaam VeloPlus Wheelchair electric bike

- Sustainable Kingston - The purchase of a 2022 compact electric vehicle

"This fund is a great example of working together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and with the support of the community and the generosity of the Kingston Community Credit Union, we can make three more ambitious projects possible!", says Mayor Paterson.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Kingston Community Credit Union, their support has brought us closer to a goal that will support three passionate organizations and their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," says Julie Salter-Keane, Manager of the City's Climate Leadership Division.

