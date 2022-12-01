KCCU Staff donate $12,711 to United Way Campaign

Kingston Community Credit Union staff and Board of Directors are pleased to help the United Way KFL&A to surpass their annual campaign goal this year.

In a combined effort, the team raised a total of $6,330 through the United Way Workplace Campaign. In addition, the Board of Directors voted to match the donations by 100% with a corporate donation. This, along with money raised from casual days, brought the total donation to $12,711. The funds will go a long way to help United Way KFL&A assist many great community organizations.

KCCU says they have achieved 100% staff participation in the workplace campaign for 43 straight years. It values setting an example for other workplaces in the Kingston region and appreciates the generosity and commitment of its dedicated staff in supporting the community.

The United Way Campaign raised an astonishing $3,820,000, surpassing the goal of $3,808,000 this year.

Campaign chair Jane Lapointe made the announcement during a hybrid campaign touchdown event with approximately 200 volunteers attending in person and more than 50 tuning in via Zoom.

"This amazing community continues to step up and show their local love and support," Lapointe said. "Thank you to all those who donated and especially to the workplaces that really played an important role this year. It was great to see so many people back in person and the innovative ways volunteers adapted their campaigns."