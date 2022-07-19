KDH Board of Directors welcomes 5 new members

Renfrew County Farmers, food and beverage producers, and artisans will now be able to apply as vendors at this year's Taste of the Valley Events.

“I am pleased to welcome Ginette Bebeung, Erin Bonokoski, Jeff Panciuk, Dr. Yves Pelletier, and Helen Zipes to the Board of Directors and look forward to the insight and leadership they will bring to KDH,” said Elizabeth MacPherson, Board Chair. “They join KDH at a critical time, when the communities we serve are depending on us to help navigate through the current crisis in Ontario’s hospitals symbolized by staff shortages, overcrowded emergency departments, and rising numbers of alternate level of care patients.”

MacPherson congratulated current directors Margaret Harrison and Stephen Saslove, who were re-elected to serve for a third term. Both joined the board in 2016. She also thanked past board chair, Robert Morais, who joined the board in 2014.

New Board Members

Ginette Bebeung is a global technology leader and certified director with more than 20 years of experience in technology and innovation. Bebeung brings extensive expertise in corporate governance, organizational strategy, global operations, supply chain management, and strategic negotiations to the board.

She specializes in digital transformation and has applied her skills in various industries, on five different continents. Bebeung currently serves as Executive Vice President with Searidge Technologies of Ottawa.

Erin Bonokoski is a senior strategic communications and public affairs leader and brings extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. She has worked across all federal government departments and has served as the Director of Strategic Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Bonokoski is currently Vice President and National Practice Lead, Campaigns and Creative, with Crestview Strategy of Ottawa.

Jeff Panciuk is a senior technical analyst and team lead of the application services team at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. He has been at CHEO for the last 28 years and has been a leader in the information technology field for the last 18 years.

Panciuk has been involved in implementing and progressing the electronic health record solution at CHEO. He holds three certificates from Epic, the electronic health information system that KDH will be implementing this fall.

Dr. Yves Pelletier brings more than 25 years of experience in policy development, government relations, research and innovation, human resources management, complex project management, and more to the KDH board.

He currently serves as Associate Vice President at the University of Ottawa and has served in a variety of roles within other Canadian universities.

Helen Zipes is an experienced healthcare leader and consultant who has worked in many facets of the healthcare continuum. She is a former physiotherapist with more than 35 years of experience.

She spent 28 years at the Ottawa Hospital, including the Civic and Riverside Hospitals prior to amalgamation.