iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kemptville business owner charged following sexual assault investigation

OPP

Grenville OPP say a 43-year-old North Grenville woman has been charged following a sexual assault investigation in Kemptville.

On April 14, police received information regarding the allegations of sexual assault involving a local business owner.

After a thorough investigation, 43-year-old Sarah Piche was arrested and charged. Piche now faces the following charges:

  • sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
  • sexual interference
  • invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Piche was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.

Due to an imposed publication ban, no further details will be released.

12