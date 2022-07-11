Kemptville business owner charged following sexual assault investigation

Grenville OPP say a 43-year-old North Grenville woman has been charged following a sexual assault investigation in Kemptville.

On April 14, police received information regarding the allegations of sexual assault involving a local business owner.

After a thorough investigation, 43-year-old Sarah Piche was arrested and charged. Piche now faces the following charges:

sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

sexual interference

invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Piche was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date.

Due to an imposed publication ban, no further details will be released.