Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary recruiting student volunteers

As it rebuilds its volunteer program, the Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary is putting out a call for student volunteers.

“Volunteering at a hospital is a great way for high school students to get in the volunteer hours they need to graduate,” said Connie Parsons, the KDH Auxiliary’s Volunteer Coordinator. “More importantly,” she added, “it can be an introduction to a career in healthcare and change the course of their lives.”

Charbel El Samra volunteered for KDH and is now entering the healthcare field. He is going into his final year of medical school and is currently studying for his Canadian licensing exams to practice medicine back home once graduated.

“I always enjoyed volunteering at KDH,” El Samra wrote in a recent letter to Parsons. “I hope you get good volunteers after the reinstatement of the program, and I hope the experience inspires them to pursue medicine as it inspired me.”

Parsons has acted as a reference for many of these student volunteers, stating their time at KDH was valuable personally, but also as an aid in getting accepted to medical school.

Currently, the Auxiliary has a specific need for volunteers, which includes, serving meals in the evenings and weekends to residents at KDH's Interm Long-term Care Unit, and hand hygiene auditors.

Parsons says helping at the LTC unit provides an opportunity to see the patient/resident experience firsthand, and to have meaningful interactions with people in that unit.

Hand hygiene auditors have the unique opportunity to observe all KDH staff as they go about their duties.

The volunteer program at KDH was reinstated in May 2022 with the re-opening of the volunteer-run gift shop and coffee bar.

“I can’t tell you how happy we are to see volunteers back in the building,” said Lana LeClair, KDH’s Vice President of Corporate Services. “We’ve missed each one personally, and we’ve missed the invaluable help they are accustomed to providing in every department of the hospital. We are bringing them back carefully to specific areas, always keeping their safety as our top priority.”

Interested students should note that the volunteer application process takes a few weeks. Prospective volunteers are asked to complete a Volunteer Application Form and have two references submit our Volunteer Reference Form. In addition, hospital volunteers must submit the results of a criminal reference check (18 years of age and older), and provide the results of a tuberculosis test as well as proof of immunization for COVID-19 and certain other communicable diseases. To apply, please email kdh_volunteer@kdh.on.ca.