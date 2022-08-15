Kemptville District Hospital Foundation golf tournament raises $44,000 for new CT scan

The Kemptville District Hospital Foundation's (KDHF) golf tournament has raised $44,000 for a new CT scan for the hospital. Thanks to many amazing sponsors, donors, volunteers, auction bidders, and 50/50 ticket buyers, the funds will be used towards the purchase of a new CT machine for KDH.

The hospital recently received approval from the Ontario Government to operate a CT scan.

The municipality of North Grenville and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville have both committed $900,000 over 10 years to help build a new suit to house the machine. The foundation will be responsible for raising the remaining $1 million to buy the technology.

"Having a CT scan at KDH is an absolute priority for this community. We look forward to working with the community to raise the funds to make this a reality!" Joanne Mavis, Executive Director, KDH Foundation.

KDHF is the registered charitable organization that supports the Kemptville District Hospital by fundraising for essential medical equipment that the hospital's care teams need to care for patients. Government funding cannot supply all of the equipment needed to run a hospital, so KDH relies on the support of community donors to fund lifesaving equipment.

Community support enabled the hospital to open its doors in 1960 and remains at the heart of KDH.

With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa