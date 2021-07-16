Kemptville District Hospital names Dr. Colin Sentongo new Chief of Staff

The Kemptville District Hospital's Board of Directors has announced that Dr. Colin Sentongo has been named the new Chief of Staff.

The decision is effective July 2nd.

Dr. Sentongo had spent the last six years as Chief of KDH's Anesthesia Department.

Dr. Sentongo takes over for Dr. Penny McGregor, who served as Chief of Staff since 2017 and had been with the hospital since 2003.

Dr. McGregor will remain involved with the hospital as a Hospitalist caring for inpatients on a rotational basis.