Kemptville District Hospital welcomes new Obstetrician/Gynecologist specialist

Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) has announced a new specialist providing services in its outpatient clinics: Dr. Tammy LeRiche, a highly respected obstetrician/gynecologist, has recently established a Gynecology Clinic.

The hospital explained that Dr. LeRiche will be seeing patients from the local communities KDH serves, as well as those undergoing Gynecology surgery at KDH. She will be providing services related to contraception, fibroids, polyps, dysfunctional bleeding/menstrual irregularities, post-menopausal bleeding, and ovarian/adnexal masses.

Dr. Tammy LeRiche earned an undergraduate degree in Science at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia before earning a Master of Science degree in Bioanalytical Chemistry at the University of Ottawa. She worked as a research chemist for three years before deciding to go to medical school. Dr. LeRiche completed medical school at the University of Ottawa, graduating in 2007. She subsequently finished her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Ottawa in 2012.

Shortly thereafter, Dr. LeRiche began practice in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Brockville General Hospital (BGH); through its affiliation with Queen's University, she was appointed assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Dr. LeRiche was head of the Women's and Children's Program at BGH for a number of years and received several teaching awards for her mentorship with medical students and residents.

"KDH is very fortunate to have Dr. Tammy LeRiche join us as a surgeon and program lead for Gynecology services, said Dr. Colin Sentongo, KDH's Chief of Staff. "She is an accomplished surgeon who has led the way to develop and enhance surgical services in ORs and community hospitals such as KDH. "

Dr. LeRiche responded, stating, "I am excited to be joining and expanding the KDH team to enhance the gynecological services provided to the local community and the Ottawa region."

Officials from the hospital explained that the new Gynecology clinic is the natural next step following the introduction of Gynecology surgery at KDH in the fall of 2022, under the leadership of Dr. Sony Singh, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH), and KDH's Surgical Leadership team.

"With the new Gynecology clinic and Gynecology surgery, we continue to expand our strategic partnership with The Ottawa Hospital to help us achieve our longer term goal of bringing back Gynecology and Women's Health services to the communities we serve," explained Frank Vassallo, KDH's CEO. Vassallo was referring to the hospital's former Obstetrics program, which closed in 1990.

While KDH's Gynecology clinic will see a variety of patients and patient conditions, KDH says they will strive to build capacity for laparoscopic hysterectomies (on both an inpatient and day surgery basis), which will build upon the successful day surgery laparoscopic hysterectomy service model Dr. LeRiche established in Brockville. Planned investments in additional equipment for the operating rooms and outpatient clinics will increase surgical capacity and offer services closer to home.

