Kemptville residents invited to Q&A session on upcoming correctional facility

Kemptville residents are invited to participate in a virtual engagement session on the upcoming correctional facility, after residents of Kemptville protested Saturday morning.

The group gathered at the former farmlands of the Kemptville Agricultural School, which is now the proposed site for the Eastern Ontario Correctional Complex, a new prison that will house 235 beds. The Coalition Against the Proposed Prison previously stated the area does not meet the appropriate criteira for a provincial correctional facility.

There are other concerns, like the impact on municipal services such as the water treatment facilities, and potential new demands of the township's volunteer firefighting service.

Residents are now invited to participate in a virtual engagement session on the upcoming correctional facility. The session will include a question and answer period to address resident's concerns.

The meeting will take place November 17, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Interested participants are asked to register in advance through eventbrite.