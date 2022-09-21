iHeartRadio
Kemptville Smile Cookie Campaign kickoff 2022


The Smile Cookie Campaign kicked off last Monday in Kemptville.

Locally, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the smile cookies will go towards local children's mental health programs.

The program is running until this Sunday, September 25th. Residents are encouraged to visit participating Tim Hortons to purchase a smile cookie and support the kids in your local community.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa 

