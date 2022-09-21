Kemptville Smile Cookie Campaign kickoff 2022
The Smile Cookie Campaign kicked off last Monday in Kemptville.
Locally, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the smile cookies will go towards local children's mental health programs.
The program is running until this Sunday, September 25th. Residents are encouraged to visit participating Tim Hortons to purchase a smile cookie and support the kids in your local community.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Kingston Economic Development wins gold award for cross-border collaborationKingston Economic Development Corporation won a gold rank for the Kingston-Syracuse Pathway, a cross-border collaboration.
-
Package thefts lead to arrest in Brockville, Ont.Brockville Police Service have arrested a 20-year-old male after receiving reports of Amazon package thefts.
-
Planned traffic disruptions in Pembroke, Ont. to facilitate infrastructure repairThe City of Pembroke will be closing roads in order to facilitate infrastructure repair.
-
Kingston Police: Operation Clear TrackKingston Police is joining forces with law enforcement agencies across North American for "Operation Clear Track," aimed at promoting rail-safety law enforcement across North America.
-
Fall COVID-19 booster available Monday, in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark areaPublic health officials are readying the fall COVID-19 booster shot for adults aged 18 and over, that will be available as of next Monday.
-
High levels of noise in vicinity of Garrison, PetawawaHigh levels of noise are expected in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa today through Friday, as training is being conducted.
-
"Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape" Fire prevention week returns to PembrokeThe Pembroke Fire Department is teaming up with the Co-operators, CanOps, and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year's Fire Prevention Week.
-
Police investigating assault at Kingston Fall FairKingston Police are investigating an incident of assault at the Kingston Fall Fair, which was held in downtown Kingston in the area of York Street and Alfred Street.
-
Kingston's annual Celebrating Accessibility Awards returnsResidents have the opportunity to recognize Kingston residents who make the community more accessible by nominating them for the City's annual Celebrating Accessibility Awards.