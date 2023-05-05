Key contributors to RC VTAC receive Chief's Commendations

Two individuals who were instrumental in the creation and early success of the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RC VTAC) by providing guidance in progressive health systems and health policy have been honoured with County of Renfrew Chief's Commendations.

County of Renfrew Paramedic Service Chief Michael Nolan presented the awards to Dr. Robert Cushman, former Acting Medical Officer of Health with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, and Leah Levesque, President and CEO of Arnprior Regional Health, at the April 26th, 2023 session of Renfrew County Council.

Council explains that the Chief's Commendation is an award created more than 10 years ago to recognize exemplary service and those who have gone over and above in our community. It has been awarded to members of the public, paramedics, administrative staff, and individuals for their extraordinary efforts.

"We are presenting this award to Rob and Leah not only for the work effort they put in, but truly their passion for our community and their commitment to partnership and collaboration across the healthcare sector," Chief Nolan noted. "Both of these individuals made an incredible contribution to the County of Renfrew throughout the pandemic and in the creation of the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre program, and for that, we thank them."

Initially started in response to the pandemic as a virtual/mobile COVID testing and assessment centre, RC VTAC quickly evolved to serve not only people with COVID-related issues but anyone with a healthcare need who did not have a family physician or access to their physician.

"RC VTAC is terrific; a real example of coming together and sharing the future," said Dr. Cushman after receiving the award. "To be really strong in the field of healthcare and health in general, everyone has to come together to break down the silos. Renfrew County has a bright future with things like RC VTAC and other organizations like Ontario Health Teams. Congratulations and keep working to improve the health and quality of life of those living in Renfrew County."

While COVID was an extremely challenging time for all involved in healthcare, Leah Levesque says one of the greatest rewards was partnering with Renfrew County for RC VTAC. "The impact on the communities across Renfrew County is huge; lots of patients are not able to access primary care, but I think for the future this is the most positive thing I have seen in healthcare in a long time," she said. "Out of a crisis sometimes comes innovation."

Warden Peter Emon also expressed his gratitude to the two award recipients and commended them for the time and efforts put towards the creation of RC VTAC.

"This is quite groundbreaking and significant for rural Ontario, where organizations came together quickly to develop something innovative and brand new," the Warden said. "Your involvement was important in developing this model of treatment that is going to last for a long time and can be replicated in other communities across Ontario."

"RC VTAC was developed when traditional bricks and mortar health-care assistance was not available due to the pandemic, but it has evolved to become an excellent, modern and responsive service model which both complements the brick-and-mortar model and reduces a forced reliance on it," he added.

In March 2023, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski announced permanent Provincial government funding for RC VTAC, with an initial commitment of $3.2 million in 2023-24.

Since March 2020, RC VTAC has provided 86,603 family physician virtual assessments, 70,500 paramedic on-site assessments, and 5,583 paramedic home visits. Each month, RC VTAC handles 5,000 calls, and 3,000 assessments, as well as helping divert 1,000 patients from hospital emergency departments.

