KFL&A community partners announce anti-stigma campaign

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Community Drug Strategy Advisory Committee (CDSAC) and Trellis HIV & Community Care are launching an anti-stigma campaign with a goal to increase awareness of substance use stigma and the negative impact it has on people's lives. The campaign aims to humanize people who use substances and promote understanding and compassion around how trauma lies at the root of addiction.

While developing the community response to the drug poisoning crisis, KFL&A community partners say they identified a clear need to reduce the stigma around substance use. They continue saying stigma makes it harder to break the cycle of substance use, discourages people from seeking care, and prevents them from being seen as they truly are: a fellow human in need of support.

"Stigma against people who use substances only makes a scary situation worse," says Candice Christmas, Project Engagement Manager of the Support Not Stigma initiative (Trellis HIV & Community Care). "It's so pervasive in our community and our systems, and it needs to be addressed because people are afraid to get the help they need."

The campaign features seven stories from people with lived experience with substance use and stigma, including mothers, a chemical engineer, front-line workers, people experiencing homelessness and other members of our community. The stories will be displayed throughout the city, on social media and at SupportNotStigma.ca.

"Substance use isn't a moral failing," added Susan Stewart, CDSAC Chair and Director of Community Wellbeing at KFL&A Public Health. "We hope that people see a part of themselves in these stories so that people can learn to be kind to members of their community who are experiencing challenges."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray