KFL&A note drug-poisoning trend in unregulated drug supply
KFL&A Public Health is issuing an alert to warn residents about a recent rise in drug-involved poisonings and associated symptoms in the last two weeks within the KFL&A region.
Recent data provided by harm reduction and other health service providers indicate a notable increase in drug-involved poisonings in the past two weeks. The health unit says partner agencies also reported an increase in clients experiencing prolonged deep sedation, and indicators suggest a recent increase in the presence of carfentanil in the unregulated drug supply.
The unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and drug poisonings are increasingly complicated. The health unit stresses that it is vital that people do not use drugs alone and 911 is called immediately for emergency medical care when drug poisoning is suspected.
In addition to informing key partners including the public, expanding access to naloxone kits and other harm reduction measures, and continuing to work on preventing drug harm, KFL&A Public Health is urging people to do the following:
- Avoid using alone.
- Avoid using more than one drug at a time, including alcohol.
- Go slow. The quality of unregulated drugs is unpredictable.
- Get a free naloxone kit and training.
- Seek medical treatment.
For more information on harm reduction, visit the KFL&A Public Health website.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
