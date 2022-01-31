KFL&A public health and the Maltby Center to host vaccination clinics

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health unit has been working with school boards and community organizations to address barriers to vaccinations for families. In the coming weeks, they will be teaming up with the Maltby Centre to host vaccination clinics aimed at helping children and adults get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to recent data, 51.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Ontario have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is leading the province with over 63 per cent of children having received their first dose. However, the rate of vaccine uptake has been limited with only an additional 9 per cent of eligible populations being vaccinated in the past month.

With hospitalizations amongst children increasing, Public Health officials across Canada are now urging parents to get their children vaccinated. The Public Health Agency of Canada released a statement January 28th saying, "although children and adolescents remain at a low risk of severe outcomes compared to other individuals, substantially higher rates of Omicron infection have resulted in greater numbers of children with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization than previously."

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations strongly recommends children aged five to 11 receive a two-dose series of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, with at least eight weeks in between the doses. The committee is also recommending a third dose for anyone aged five to 17 who are immunocompromised.

The clinics will run at the Maltby Centre in Kingston on Feb. 7, from 10 A.M. to 3:30 P.M., and at the Malby Centre in Harrowsmith Feb. 17, from 10 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

The clinics will open for anyone over the age of five, providing first, second and booster shots of the vaccine to help families get vaccinated against COVID-19. No appointment is required.