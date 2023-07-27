KFL&A Public Health announces closure of Sharbot Lake branch office

KFL&A Public Health has announced the upcoming closure of its Sharbot Lake branch office, effective October 27th, 2023. Public Health says the closure of the Sharbot Lake branch office is a result of a comprehensive assessment and careful consideration of various factors including the transfer of the Part 8 program under the Ontario Building Code back to the municipalities, and the evolution of how the service delivery in this community has changed since the pandemic.

The closure promised to not impact the delivery of public health operations or services to the Sharbot Lake community. KFL&A Public Health says they remain committed to delivering community services including:

- Healthy Babies, Healthy Children and Nurse Family Partnership home visiting program.

- Immunization clinics in school-based settings in the fall and spring, as well as a catch-up clinic in the summer.

- Sexual health services and access to virtual testing.

- Dental health services, including screenings. The organization's mobile dental clinic will begin providing services later this year, extending its support to the seniors' dental care program.

- Mobile immunization clinics, currently providing routine and COVID-19 vaccinations.

- School health nurses will continue to deliver health promotion programs and support educators regularly, including visits to the schools.

- Ongoing inspections for restaurants, public pools and spas, recreational camps, small drinking water systems, and personal service settings.

- Management of potential rabies exposures and health hazards, including adverse water quality incidents and reports of foodborne illnesses.

- Surveillance related to tick-borne diseases and public beach water quality.

- Continued communicable disease case and contact management.

"I want to assure the Sharbot Lake community that we remain fully committed to their health and well-being," said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health. "The closure of the branch office is a strategic decision reflecting changes in our service delivery model and commitment to being client-centered. We are investing in providing mobile services in convenient locations throughout the community rather than a brick-and-mortar space. Staff will work closely with our partners in Sharbot Lake to continue delivering essential public health programs and services."

Similar to the arrangements made during the closure of the Sharbot Lake office during the pandemic, public health says staff will be reassigned to other locations within the organization, aiming for a seamless shift and continuous delivery of services and programs.

