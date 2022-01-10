KFL&A Public Health changing COVID-19 case reporting as provincial testing guidelines change

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit has announced changes to how its case reporting process as rules surrounding provincial COVID-19 PCR testing changes.

The following changes have been made to the dashboard:

Reporting of cases limited to 'high-risk cases', and only active and new cases.

Discontinued reporting any Variants of Concern (as Omicron is the dominant variant, and only a small number of PCR tests will be screened for Omicron).

Discontinued reporting cases by age, source of acquisition, geography, and status of vaccinations, as high-risk cases only represent a segment of the population.

Discontinued reporting cases per 100,000 as case rates no longer reflect the rate of the whole population.

A new graph that depicts hospitalizations over time.

Differentiating between data from before and after the change in testing eligibility on all existing graphs for testing and cases over time, as the time periods are not comparable.

Reporting of new outbreaks is limited to high-risk settings such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and congregate living settings.

This change is also being made for the nearby Hastings Prince Edward Public Health unit.

The new changes to the dashboard come as the provincial testing guidelines change in Ontario. Publicly funded PCR testing in now only available for symptomatic high-risk individuals and individuals who work in high-risk settings.

The COVID-19 dashboards for KFL&A and Hasting Prince Edward will be updated Monday, Wednesday, and Friday moving forward.