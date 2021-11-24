KFL&A Public Health confirm seventh death from COVID-19 since pandemic began

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

They are the seventh person to die from COVID-19 in the area since the pandemic began.

No other details were released.

On Tuesday, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

Three new outbreaks of COVID-19 were also reported.

One is at Truedell Public School with three active cases, another outbreak at the Kingston Health Science's Centre - KGH site with four active cases, and another at an unidentified "group home" with four active cases.

Known active cases in the region saw an increase, it's now at 220.

On the vaccination front, nearly 91 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.